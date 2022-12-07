ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Elizabeth City man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury Tuesday in connection to the death of a 3-week-old child in November.

Tommy Lee Montez, 23, of the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, was booked into Henrico County Jail West in Virginia under no bond. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Dec. 7, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department press release.

Montez was arrested Tuesday by officers with the Henrico County and Elizabeth City police departments. On Nov. 20, ECPD responded to a report of a child death at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. The victim was identified as 3-week-old Julius Saucedo, of the 800 Block of Greenleaf Street.

ECPD said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this case should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252- 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.