NC man charged with murder in death of toddler on New Year’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – An active-duty military member living in eastern North Carolina has been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child.

Jacksonville police arrested Ricardo Montesinos late Friday or early Saturday, a spokesman told The Daily News.

Police said an investigation began after officers responded to Montesinos’ unit at the Ravenwood Apartments on New Year’s Day after a call for medical service.

First responders attempted emergency life-saving measures on a two-year-old child, but were unsuccessful.

Police did not describe the child’s injuries that caused the death or Montesinos’ relationship to the child. The 24-year-old was being held without bond Saturday.

Montesinos was taken to the Onslow County Jail, according to WNCT.

The investigation is still active and investigators are working with NCIS due to Montesinos being an active duty member of the military, WNCT reported.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now