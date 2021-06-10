NC man charged with murdering 2 motorcyclists extradited back from Kentucky

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Martin Calvin Cox Jr. has been extradited back to Rockingham County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Cox, 41, of Browns Summit, is accused of shooting and killing two motorcyclists in Rockingham County. A third motorcyclist was also injured during the shooting.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Additional charges are anticipated in the future.

He was arrested in Bullitt County, Kentucky, the day after the shootings.

The sheriff’s office said Cox was brought back to North Carolina with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation flight team.

Deputies say he shot and killed a man and a woman who were riding motorcycles on U.S. 29 Bypass on May 24.

According to warrants, Cox waited for the victims to leave a gas station and followed them onto the highway before shooting them.

Page said he believes the shooting was targeted.

Cox is being held without bond.

Previous charges

This was not the first run-in with the law for Martin Cox Jr.

Cox’s first criminal case was in 1999 when he was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell in Guilford County.

In 2011, he was arrested in Guilford County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.

In 2013, he was arrested in Guilford County on charges of possession with intent to sell and selling a schedule IV controlled substance.

Also in 2013, he also faced a misdemeanor charge of wanton injury to personal property in Forsyth County.