NC man charged with murdering father; denied bond during court appearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father over the weekend will continue to be jailed under no bond.

Flynn Thomas Gruidl

Flynn Thomas Gruidl, 44, made his first court appearance on the murder charge Monday afternoon where he was appointed a public attorney from the Capital Defenders Office and denied bond by a judge.

His next court date will be Dec. 10.

According to a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Gruidl’s father suffered “blunt force trauma” wounds during an incident at a home on Caribe Court Friday night.

A family friend called 911 to report the incident, but the victim was already dead by the time deputies arrived at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Gruidl was arrested and booked into the New Hanover County Jail Saturday morning.

The incident is still under investigation and no motive has been determined yet.