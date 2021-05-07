NC man charged with possession of child porn; 500 images and videos seized, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Gaston County man has been charged with possession of child pornorgraphy.

Police say Philip Michael Costin, 33, is facing seven counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Gaston County Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI, began investigating multiple people across several states sharing child pornography over the dark web.

The FBI said Costin was identified as one of the people involved and law enforcement says they seized electronic devices containing more than 500 images and videos containing child pornography.

Costin is being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is still open and active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. R.L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.