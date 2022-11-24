GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Burlington man is in jail without bond after he was charged with rape and assault by strangulation, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

On Nov. 8, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a report of sexual assault.

Investigators were informed that the victim had been forced to engage in sexual acts and had been assaulted by strangulation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Austin Neal Gwynn, 24, of Burlington, was arrested and charged Monday. He was placed in the Alamance County Jail.

His next court date is Dec. 12.