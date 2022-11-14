BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office said Frederick Patrick Chancey, 43, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with statutory rape, sexual battery and first-degree kidnapping of a 15-year-old. These events took place on Friday.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information on the 15-year-old because he or she is a juvenile.

Additionally, CBS 17 has requested more information about the location in Bladen County where this incident occurred.

We know Chancey is from Clarkton, but are waiting to hear back if these events also occurred in the town.