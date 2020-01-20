NC man charged with raping young girl

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lincoln County man faces child sexual assault charges after a young girl came forward to report the alleged abuse.

Jeffrey Curtis Rikard, 50, of Lincolnton, was arrested and charged with statutory rape on Friday.

Shortly after being taken to the Lincoln County Jail, Rikard was released after posting an $80,000 bond.

