NC man charged with sex-related crimes with minor, having child porn gets $2 million bond

ALBERTSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County man was given a $2 million bond for having child porn and for at least 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Joshua Israel Compean, 22, was arrested Wednesday after a search of his home turned up child porn files. Investigators said he admitted to downloading the files and gave details that confirmed his involvement.

He was charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was being held in the Duplin County Jail.

Investigators originally executed a search warrant at another location in Albertson after receiving information about someone having child porn. Detectives learned the people at that home could not have committed the crime, which eventually led to the search of Compean’s home after a search warrant was executed there.