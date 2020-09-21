NC man charged with murder after shooting 34-year-old estranged wife in head, deputies say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man was charged with first-degree murder after shooting his estranged wife in the head, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday at approximately 6:21 p.m., deputies responded to 2465 Askew Rd. in Farmville to a report of a female who had been shot in the head.
Upon their arrival, deputies found 34-year-old Charly Warters Vebber deceased.
The initial investigation led deputies to Vebber’s estranged husband, 38-year-old Kevin Vebber, of Greenville.
Kevin Paul Vebber was located a short while later within the city limits of Greenville and was taken into custody by deputies without incident.
He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
