NC man charged with murder after shooting 34-year-old estranged wife in head, deputies say

by: WNCT Staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man was charged with first-degree murder after shooting his estranged wife in the head, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at approximately 6:21 p.m., deputies responded to 2465 Askew Rd. in Farmville to a report of a female who had been shot in the head.

Upon their arrival, deputies found 34-year-old Charly Warters Vebber deceased. 

The initial investigation led deputies to Vebber’s estranged husband, 38-year-old Kevin Vebber, of Greenville.

Kevin Paul Vebber was located a short while later within the city limits of Greenville and was taken into custody by deputies without incident. 

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

