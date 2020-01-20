NC man charged with trafficking opioids, meth; bond set at $1 million

MAXTON AREA, N.C. (WBTW) – A Maxton man is facing several charges after authorities say they found several different kinds of drugs and eight guns while executing a search warrant Friday.
Martin Luther McLaughlin, 49, of Maxton was arrested and charged following the search on Fairley Road near Maxton, according to press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators found heroin, methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, fentanyl patches, suboxone strips, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, eight firearms and around $3,650 in cash, according to the release.
McLaughlin now faces several charges, including:
- trafficking opium or heroin
- trafficking opioids
- trafficking methamphetamine
- possession with intent to dell or deliver heroin
- possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine
- possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance
- possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
- maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia
McLaughlin was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center. His bond was set at $ 1 million.
