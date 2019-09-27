NC man confesses to killing woman, tossing her body from bridge

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The body of a missing North Carolina woman has been found near a bridge, and sheriff’s deputies have charged a man in connection with her death.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Steve Allen Avery of Lincolnton was charged with first-degree murder early Friday. He’s in the county detention center without bond.

News outlets report family members hadn’t heard from 59-year-old Mary Walters Cook of Lincolnton since Monday, and a missing person’s report was filed two days later.

Cook’s vehicle was found at a restaurant.

Deputies searched Avery’s home on Thursday night.

A sheriff’s news release says Avery confessed to killing Cook with a rifle and taking her body off the bridge, where authorities recovered it. WBTV reported Cook was killed before being tossed off a bridge on Boy Scout Road, according to deputies.

Avery’s arrest report didn’t mention whether he has an attorney.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now