NC man convicted of death threat against Muslim candidate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been convicted of a charge he anonymously threatened to lynch a Muslim-American man who ran for a state Senate seat in Virginia.

Joseph Cecil Vandevere faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison following his conviction Friday in federal court in Asheville.

His trial started Thursday. A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.

Vandevere was charged in June with interstate communication of a threat to injure a person in connection with a tweet directed at candidate Qasim Rashid.

The tweet included a picture of a lynching and read, “VIEW YOUR DESTINY.”

Qasim Rashid (Marion Meakem Photography/Quasim Rashid Campaign via AP)

