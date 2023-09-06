WENTWORTH, N.C. (WGHP) — Raymond Lee Rivers, III, 38, pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping on Aug. 31, according to a statement provided by District Attorney Jason Ramey.

Cabarrus County Superior Court Judge Martin McGee sentenced him to a minimum of 219 months, which is 18 years and three months, and to a maximum of 273 months, which is 22 years and nine months, in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Under North Carolina law, Rivers must serve every day of his minimum sentence.

Early on Oct. 22, 2022, a naked woman who had been beaten fled almost 100 yards to her neighbors’ home on Willis Lane in Reidsville and asked for their help.

She was taken to the hospital where doctors determined she had multiple skull fractures, a nasal fracture and a broken hand, and both of her eyes were black and swollen shut.

She told investigators that Rivers, who was her boyfriend, had assaulted her in their bathroom as she was getting ready for work.

Rivers struck her repeatedly with a hard object and tied her up with painter’s tape and a phone cord.

She waited for him to leave and then was able to go to her neighbors and ask for help. Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office found Rivers the same day and took him into custody.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Sam Page, Lead Detective Ed Smaldone, Lt. Jonathan Cheek, Sgt. Peyton Smith, Det. Brian Disher, Det. Lincoln Thompson, Det. Tommy Underwood, Deputy Sam Carbone, and Deputy Britney Perkins for their outstanding, professional, and thorough investigation and apprehension of Raymond Rivers,” Ramey said. “I would also like to thank Chief Assistant District Attorney Veronica Edmisten for helping to achieve justice for the victim of this crime. I pray that the victim fully heals spiritually, physically, and emotionally from the savage cruelty inflicted upon her. I would also like to thank the UNCG Police Department for their help in this case.”