NC man convicted of sex crimes against children, sentenced to 9 months in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been convicted of committing sex crimes against three children in New Hanover County.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the three victims were among the several witnesses that testified during the week-long trial of George Timothy Green.

On Friday, a jury found Green guilty on three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of sexual battery.

He was given a nine-month active prison sentence plus three 16-29-month suspended sentences.

Green will be on supervised probation for 60 months after his release and is required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

