RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The new year could be filled with riches for Gary Krigbaun of Spindale, if his name is the one chosen just after midnight in Times Square after the ball drops.

As part of the iconic broadcast, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’, a special drawing will air live with a $1 million prize on the line.

Krigbaun is one of 29 finalists that will have the chance to have his or her name on the seven-figure check.

On his trip to the Big Apple, Krigbaun will also be joined by seven other North Carolina natives who won a VIP trip for two to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve. These individuals will not have the 1-in-29 shot at the million, but they did win their trips in a second-chance drawing held by the N.C. Education Lottery.

The full group of eight will enjoy an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square, tickets to a Broadway show, three nights’ hotel accommodations in Times Square and $1,000 in cash to spend.

In addition to Krigbaun, the seven other winners are:

Chris Brady of Raleigh;

Marjorie Donadio of Wake Forest;

Ethan Erickson of Fuquay-Varina;

Andrea Teopantzin of Hickory;

Mark Womack of Angier;

Christina Chestnut of Charlotte and

Katherine Klonis of Kill Devil Hills.

Brady, a 59-year-old CPA from Raleigh, said this will mark his first trip to New York City and he will be bringing his wife along for the adventure.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been to a New Year’s Eve gala like this,” he said. “We’ve spruced up our wardrobe for the event.”

Curious to see if a North Carolinian will take home the fourth annual $1 million New Year’s Powerball drawing? You just might have to stay up past midnight to see for yourself.