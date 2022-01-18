NC man critically wounded when he’s shot by his brother, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after being shot by his brother, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 2:27 a.m., officers were sent to Thurmond Street when they were told about a person with a gun.

While officers were responding to the call, they learned the person was firing shots and someone had been shot.

Officers found a 32-year-old Winston-Salem man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooter was then identified as Daniel Moore, 32, of Winston-Salem, the victim’s brother.

While officers continued to provide life-saving measures, additional officers found Daniel behind the house and took him into custody.

Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services and the Winston Salem Fire Department arrived and took the 32-year-old man to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Daniel has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.

A photograph of him will not be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.