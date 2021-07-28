NC man cuts woman’s face and then bites her mom, deputies say

VALDESE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An “armed and dangerous” suspect is wanted for lacerating a woman’s face and then biting her mother, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding an assault on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at 3865 Briar Drive in Valdese. A female victim was found suffering from cuts on her face, arms, and body and was taken by Medic to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The victim’s mother was also injured during the incident, suffering apparent bite wounds, and was also taken to the hospital.

An initial investigation revealed Valdese resident Jeffery Martinez, 22, as the suspect and a search began. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He faces charges of assault with intent to kill.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 828-438-5500.