DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a fatal collision on Interstate 40 in Davie County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 7:16 p.m. on Friday.

Troopers say that Lacarus Dominic Howard, 45, of Winston-Salem, crossed the median while driving on I-40 and collided with another vehicle. Howard was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of the crash, troopers said.

All lanes of I-40 westbound were closed for several miles for around three hours as a result of the collision, according to a North Carolina Department of Transportation alert. The highway is now open again.

There is no further information available at this time.