NC man deliberately hit, killed man with truck after argument, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man accused of intentionally hitting and killing another man with his truck following a parking lot argument made his first court appearance on Friday.

Jimmy Davis Hollingsworth Jr., 38, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of David St. Armand, 57, last month.

During the Friday morning appearance, the judge ruled that Hollingsworth continue to be jailed under no bond. His next court appearance will be December 19.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 2400 block of Carolina Beach Road around 10 p.m. on July 20 about a hit-and-run with injuries.

Witnesses told police that Hollingsworth was in a verbal altercation with several people in a parking lot shortly before the incident and made threats before leaving the area.

Hollingsworth then returned to the scene, hit St. Armand with his truck and fled, police said.

St. Armand was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died from complications from his injuries days later.

A police report indicates that an officer saw Hollingsworth’s red Ford Ranger turn down Buckingham Avenue prior to the 911 call. The officer was able to obtain the truck’s license plate number and investigators contacted the registered owner, Hollingsworth’s mother, who told police that her son had the vehicle.

Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force with the Wilmington Police Department arrested Hollingsworth early Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of Daniel Boone Trail.

