NC man dies after he’s knocked to ground during fight; suspect now charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man has died after he was knocked to the ground during a fight on Thursday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police say 73-year-old James Christopher King, of Winston-Salem died on Saturday. Antuan Perry, 30, of Winston-Salem, now faces a murder charge.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, King was in an argument with Perry while standing in the driveway of his home on Academy Street.

During the argument, Perry punched King in the head causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the concrete driveway, the release says.

Perry then drove away, police said.

King was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition until he died on Saturday.

Perry was initially arrested on a charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury. After King died, he was charged with murder.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.