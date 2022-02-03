NC man dies after his truck runs him over in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died after his pickup truck accidentally ran over him Wednesday.

Victor Earl Jordan was taken to Mission Hospital in critical condition, but later died Thursday.

Jordan was working on his 1984 Ford pickup around 3:30 p.m. But, while outside of his vehicle, he tried to start it, and that’s when it went into gear and drove forward, running him over, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene lifted the vehicle off of him and onto its side.

Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is continuing their investigation.

Jordan’s age and names of witnesses have not been released at this time.