WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting call on Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to Geneva Road about a man who had been shot. While they were on the scene, Demetrius Alexander Williams, the victim, arrived at an area hospital.

Williams died from his injuries at the hospital. They believe that he and another person got into an “altercation” in a parking lot on Geneva Road and Williams was shot.

This is the 9th homicide in 2023 for the city of Winston-Salem, and the second homicide in Winston-Salem since Saturday.