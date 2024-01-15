CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man died over the weekend in Hawaii in an apparent drowning accident, the Hawaii Police Department has announced.

Officers in Ka‘ū on the Big Island of Hawaii responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:23 a.m. on Saturday where several swimmers were reported to be in distress, according to the police report.

Charlotte resident Carson Philbin, 24, was transported to a Hawaii-area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation stated that Philbin and others jumped into the ocean and experienced rough ocean conditions. The other swimmers were able to make it safely back to shore.

Local fishermen and the Hawaii Fire Department assisted in locating Philbin, where he had last been seen about 75 yards off the coast before going under and being swept out to sea, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.