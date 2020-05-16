NC man dies in crash along I-40 after truck hits pole

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the exit to U.S. 29 at 4:40 p.m.

Patrick Gouge, 29, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck when he went off the road and hit a pole, troopers said.

Gouge died from his injuries.

In video from the scene, the pickup truck’s roof was sheared off the vehicle. It’s unclear if that happened during the crash or if rescue workers removed it.

At this time it is unclear what caused Gouge to drive off the road.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

