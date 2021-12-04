NC man dies in crash; teen driver facing several charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is facing multiple charges after a crash on Saturday night that left a Greensboro man dead, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 10:34 pm, Greensboro police responded to Creek Ridge Road when they were told someone was injured in a crash.

Police say a 17-year-old was driving a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis west on Creek Ridge Road.

The Mercury went left of center and crashed into a 1991 Oldsmobile 98 Regency, which was being driven by Gregory Horton McKinnon, 56, of Greensboro, and going east on Creek Ridge Road.

McKinnon was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he died as a result of the injuries suffered in the crash.

The juvenile was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center, careless and reckless driving and no operator’s license.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.