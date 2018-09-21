NC man dies in head-on crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One of the cars involved in the deadly crash. WSPA photo [ + - ] Video

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) - An elderly man died in a crash just miles from his home on Friday morning.

The N.C. Highway Patrol identified the victim as Joseph Davidson, 81, of Rutherfordton.

Troopers say Davidson was traveling east on Poors Ford Road when his car drifted across the center line and crashed head-on into another car.

The crash happened about a mile from Highway 221.

Davidson died at the scene.

The second car was driven by a man visiting the area from Germany for the FEI World Equestrian Games. Troopers say he was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

There were no passengers.

Both men were wearing seat belts.