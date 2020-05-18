NC man dies in motorcycle crash after car turns in his path, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened over the weekend.

On Sunday at approximately 6:30 p.m., Greenville police officers were dispatched to US-264A near Boardwalk Lane for the report of a vehicle crash involving a 2008 Ford Taurus and a 2003 Honda CBR 900 RR motorcycle.

Officials said a preliminary investigation suggests the motorcycle operator, 25-year-old Donald Ray Bryant of Winterville was traveling Southwest on US-264A.

Police said that the Ford Taurus, driven by 31-year-old Laquita Frost of Greenville made a left turn from Boardwalk Lane onto US-264A in the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side panel of the car.

Bryant was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frost was transported to Vidant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Bryant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and it appears that speed was a factor.

According to witnesses, he was in the company of several other motorcyclists who left the scene after the crash.

Anyone who may have information about these individuals, or who witnessed the crash, is asked to contact Officer A.S. Lemon, 252-329-4183.

The investigation is still ongoing.

