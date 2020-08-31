NC man dies in motorcycle crash after hitting tree, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:33 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers responded to a report of a crash in the 400-block of Oak Summit Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2004 Honda motorcycle was going south on Oak Summit Road.

For unknown reasons at this time, the motorcycle ran off the road to the right and hit a tree, police say.

Michael Deshon Robinson, 30, of Winston-Salem, died at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin was notified.

This is the 19th traffic-related fatality of 2020 compared to 12 at this time in 2019.

The 400-block of Oak Summit Road was closed for around 4 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.

