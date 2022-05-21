HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man died Friday after a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

The crash happened in the area of Maryport Drive and U.S. 17 near Lakewood Campground, Fowler said.

Michael Williams, 23, of North Carolina, died at South Strand ER at 3:52 p.m., he said.

Williams was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No information about the crash was immediately available from South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This is the third deadly motorcycle crash in Horry County since Thursday.