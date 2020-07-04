NC man drowns during 3 a.m. swim at Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) A Greenville man drowned Friday after going for a swim around 3 a.m. in the ocean off Kitty Hawk.

Kitty Hawk police say they responded around 3:15 a.m. to the 5300 block of North Virginia Dare Trail for the drowning.

They learned the victim, 26-year-old Zacheus D. Sutton, had been swimming in the ocean with a friend when the two got caught in a rip current and were pulled out to sea.

The friend was able to make it back to shore safely and call for help.

Rescue crews searched the area extensively, police say, with Dominetae’s body discovered several hours later near where he last seen.

A moderate rip current risk is still in effect for most of the Outer Banks through Friday night.

More headlines from CBS17.com: