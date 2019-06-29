NC man exposed himself to multiple children, police say

Peletisala Maka in a photo from the Mecklenburg County Jail in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police Friday charged a man in multiple indecent exposure cases involving children in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 35-year-old Peletisala Maka was charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure, two counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Officials say Maka, of Charlotte, is accused of exposing himself to multiple people, including a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old.

On May 16, 2019 around 8 p.m., officers responded to North Tryon Street. Police say an adult female victim told them that a male approached her and exposed himself to her. At that time, officers did not locate the suspect in the area.

A short time later, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a nearby area on North Tryon Street. Officers were told that an unknown male subject exposed himself to a 5 year-old and his mother while they were leaving a store. Officers circulated the area and did not locate the suspect.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to another area on North Tryon Street. Police say the suspect accepted a ride to a church, then exposed himself and began to inappropriately touch himself in front of a 10-year-old child. The suspect fled upon officers’ arrival.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit were contacted to investigate these incidents.

During the investigation, detectives obtained warrants on Maka.

On Friday, officers located Maka and took him to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. At the conclusion of the interview detectives charged Maka in the incidents.

He was then taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he remains in custody.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with additional information about these cases or the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now