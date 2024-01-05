STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man faces two murder charges after his pregnant girlfriend died of a drug overdose, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Isaac Pearman, 38, of Greensboro, was charged with second-degree murder and murder of an unborn child.

On March 12, 2023, Rockingham County deputies responded to a suspected overdose on Middletown Road in Stokesdale. At the scene, investigators found 31-year-old Jessica Nicole Loman, who was eight months pregnant, deceased.

Last month, the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office identified Loman’s cause of death to be acute fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

After consulting with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office charged Loman’s boyfriend for allegedly giving her the drugs that killed her and her unborn child.

Pearman received no bond.

“This is a tragic situation,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said in a statement. “Jessica had her whole life ahead of her, and her unborn child didn’t even get a chance at life. So, let this be a warning for any would-be drug dealer distributing this poison in Rockingham County. If someone dies and we determine that the drugs came from you, you will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent. I want to thank Detective Ryan Burns, Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey’s Office, and the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for all of their hard work in this investigation.”