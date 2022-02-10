NC man faces 380 counts of child sex offenses over span of 3 years, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Thursday that a North Carolina man is facing more than 350 child sex offenses that span a period of about three years.

Detectives in Statesville first learned about the case Monday when a tip reported a sex offense between a man and child, according to a news release from Statesville police.

After the tip came in, investigators began looking into the case.

“Department of Social Services was contacted and assisted investigators with setting up an interview with the Dove House,” the news release said. The Dove House is a non-profit organization that serves child victims of sexual assault.

During the investigation, a search warrant was executed at a home in Statesville where police collected evidence, according to the news release.

After then getting statements from witnesses, the suspect was arrested.

William Ray Clark, 52, of Statesville is facing more than 70 counts for each of five different crimes, police said. The total counts in the case are 380, police said.

Clark was denied bond “due to being a danger to the public,” the news release said.