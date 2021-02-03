NC man faces attempted first-degree murder charge for shooting at deputy, officials say

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 72-year-old man faces a series of charges including attempted first-degree murder after he shot at a Carteret County deputy, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Hal Foscue Humphrey, Jr., 72, of Beaufort, is being held under a $1 million bond after he was accused of trying to kill a 31-year-old Carteret County deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was responding to a mental health crisis call on Jan. 15 on Blueberry Kennel Road near the Straits community when the shooting occurred.

Humphrey was taken into custody after a two-hour standoff.

He also faces three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.