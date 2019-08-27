NC man faces child sex crimes involving girls ages 11 and 13, deputies say

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man who they say committed sex crimes against children.



Deputies said on Aug. 9, deputies received a complaint of alleged inappropriate contact between Stanley Stiles, 19, of Mount Olive, and two young girls, ages 11 and 13.



Investigators said they discovered Stiles and one of the victims had been exchanging nude photos on social media. A search of Stiles’ cell phone revealed photographs of numerous other females, with many of them appearing to be underage, deputies said.

Stiles was arrested on August 13, and was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of disseminating obscene material to a minor, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of soliciting a child by computer, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and two counts of assault on a female.



Stiles was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 bond, which he posted the same day.

On August 15, additional facts were disclosed in the case regarding inappropriate contact with Stiles, deputies said.

Stiles was then charged with one count of statutory sex offense with a child under fifteen, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.



Stiles was arrested for those charges on August 16, and was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $500,000 bond.



Stiles remains in custody as of Monday, but investigators said additional charges are pending against him as this remains an active investigation.

