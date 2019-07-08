NC man faces impaired boating charge after deadly lake crash

LAKE JAMES, N.C. (AP) – Authorities have charged a North Carolina man after a July 4 personal watercraft collision on Lake James that killed another man.

News outlets report that 47-year-old Edward Muniz of Henderson County is charged with felony death by impaired boating. He was released Friday on $50,000 bond

Police said 911 calls started coming in Thursday night at about 10 p.m.

Hsaingtak Tong, also of Henderson County, was killed in the crash. He died on scene.

Authorities say the accident between the Jet Ski-type watercraft occurred between Benfield’s Landing and the new section of Lake James State Park.

The accident remains under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now