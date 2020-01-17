NC man facing 11 charges involving child pornography

Joshua Wayne Sheppard. (Courtesy of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office via WBTV)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rowan County man was arrested Thursday after investigators say he was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Joshua Wayne Sheppard is charged with 11 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after the department received a tip about Sheppard. Deputies conducted a search at his home on Tammy Road in Salisbury and seized electronic equipment, which led to his arrest and charges.

Sheppard was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $75,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

