NC man facing charges after inappropriate images found on computer, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man after a tip from the public, officials said.

Yancairo Ramon Nunez, 33, of Jacksonville was arrested after officials received a tip that he was distributing child pornography through the internet, according to a news release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

After the tip, a search warrant was issued for Nunez’s home along Coles Farm Drive in Jacksonville, the news release said.

Investigators found inappropriate images and videos of children on Nunez’s computer, officials said.

Nunez was arrested Thursday, taken before a magistrate and charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigation, and the State Bureau of Investigation worked on the case.

Anyone with further information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective R. Brown at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021009236 when calling.