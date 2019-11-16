NC man facing DWI charge after crashing car into house, police say

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A man from Atlantic Beach was arrested and charged after crashing his vehicle early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Old Gate Road in Morehead City.

Police say 46-year-old Michael C. Mearna was driving east at “an excessive rate of speed” on Old Gate Road when he ran off the road to the right, hit a mailbox and tree, then started to roll.

He then crashed into a home on Old Gate Road, bounced off the house, hit a boat and trailer that was pushed into a Camaro, police said.

Mearna’s car then hit a 4-wheeler that then hit another house on Old Gate Road, according to police.

Police say people were home at the time of the crash, but no one inside was hurt.

One home appeared to have major damage with an “unsafe” poster on the home seen in photos. The front porch of the house was knocked down.

Mearna was taken to Carteret Healthcare by ambulance where he was charged with four misdemeanors, including DWI, driving without an operator’s license, open container, and careless and reckless driving.

