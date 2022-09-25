MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man is facing drug charges after he was arrested on Thursday.

Deshon Baryon Ward was arrested on Bridges Street and taken into custody and is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $1.12 million bond. He is charged with the following:

Trafficking heroin by possession

Trafficking heroin by manufacturing

Possession with intent to sell and deliver

Maintaining a dwelling for the sell and storage of narcotics

According to the Carteret County Detention Center website, Ward has court appearances Oct. 5 and Nov. 29.