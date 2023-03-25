SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)– A 20-year-old Lenoir County man was arrested Friday after he broke into a truck and fired a gun in the yard of a Seven Springs homeowner, according to deputies.

A news release from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a homeowner on Outlaw Bridge Road in Seven Springs. The homeowner told deputies someone broke into his truck and fired a single gunshot in his yard from a small gun stolen from the vehicle, deputies said.

After receiving tips from residents about suspicious activity, the LCSO Special Response Team, the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT team, Kinston patrol officers and the use of a K-9, investigators were able to find the suspect’s house.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect’s clothing and the stolen gun.

Isaiah Stallings was arrested for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, deputies said. He was given a secured bond and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.