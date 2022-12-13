ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Ruffin man has been charged after an apparent road-rage incident.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday just before 11 a.m., deputies got a call about a road-rage incident between two cars that may have resulted in shots being fired.

Deputies said the incident began on U.S. 29 when Paul Michauskas stopped his Ford Focus in front of a Nissan Sentra and fired three shots. The Sentra rammed the Focus attempting to elude the gunfire.

Michauskas, 29, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No one was injured.