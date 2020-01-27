NC man fired gun at his girlfriend and a 3-year-old child, deputies say

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man was arrested after he shot at his girlfriend and a three-year-old child during a domestic violence incident last week, deputies said.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Goins Road on Jan. 18 after receiving a report of a domestic-violence-related shooting.

When deputies arrived, they detained the suspect, Densel Shrea Hemmingway, who is accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and a three-year-old child.

No injuries were reported.

After conducting an investigation that included searching Hemmingway’s car, he was taken before a magistrate and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, discharge a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon with a child present, and assault on a female.

It’s not clear how the toddler might be related to Hemmingway or his girlfriend.

