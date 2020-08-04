NC man found dead on front porch after 2 fire from SUV in drive-by shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the victim in a drive-by shooting in High Point last week.

At about 3:29 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting at 1210 Filbert Place in High Point.

At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Tishawn J. Wilson, of High Point, lying on the front porch of a duplex. He died after a shooting.

Police say they are looking for a blue 2020 Honda CRV.

Officers believe at least two men in the Honda shot at the home.

A photo released Tuesday by police appeared to show two people holding weapons and firing through partially rolled-down windows of the SUV.

High Point police photo of the blue 2020 Honda SUV. Two men appear to be firing guns from the SUV.

Police plan to hold a flyer response at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area where the shooting took place.

The group will meet and park in the parking lot of the church located on the corner of East Green Drive and Pershing Street. All participants are asked to wear a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call High Point police at (336) 883-3224. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.