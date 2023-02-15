WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead in Winston-Salem on the steps of a church on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 5:12 p.m., officers with the WSPD were on routine patrol in the downtown area when someone told them there was a person possibly sleeping on the steps of Our Lady of Fatima Chapel located at 211 W. Third St.

Arriving officers found 60-year-old Michael Todd Smith lying near the Cherry Street entrance to the chapel.

Officers checked on Smith’s welfare and learned he had died of what appeared to be natural causes.

Medical officials responded to the scene and confirmed that Smith was dead.

No foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.