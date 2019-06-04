NC man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in crash that killed toddler Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WECT photo [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mason Richardson in a WECT photo [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mason Richardson and his mom. WECT photo [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The crash scene in which Mason Richardson died. WECT photo [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mason Richardson. WECT photo [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jonathan Alexander Hayes. WECT photo [ + - ]

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man accused of a crash that killed a 2-year-old boy near Independence Mall in 2016 has been found guilty of all charges.

A jury found Jonathan Alexander Hayes, 27, guilty of:

Second-degree murder

Felony death by motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating a vehicle without a license

The state is asking for the maximum possible punishment. The defense is asking for 15 years due to Hayes’ long history of drug problems.

Prosecutors said Hayes was weaving in and out of his lane while driving southbound on Independence Boulevard on Nov. 1, 2016. Hayes rear-ended a stopped car, also traveling southbound, that was occupied by 2-year-old Mason Richardson, his parents, and brother at the intersection with Oleander Drive.

Hayes was charged with second-degree murder in Mason’s death. In addition to second-degree murder, Hayes was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Prosecutors said they believe he was under the influence of opioids at the time of the crash. Wilmington police have said emergency personnel had to administer Narcan on Hayes after the crash.

During the defense’s closing arguments on Tuesday, Steven Wright, Hayes’ lawyer, claimed Hayes fell asleep at the wheel and says there was no evidence to prove he was under the influence.

Previously, the defense established that a blood test showed no trace of opiates in Hayes’ blood that was taken on the day of the crash.

Wright added Hayes couldn’t have been overdosing because the accident woke him up and he then put the truck in park before passing out from injuries sustained in the crash.

Wright said the state’s case against Hayes was “unreasonable” when they found no opiates were involved and that the jury can’t find proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Hayes was impaired.

In the state’s closing arguments, prosecutor Doug Carriker told the jury, “this was no accident. It was second-degree murder and nothing else."

Carriker used poster boards to display the standards that must be met to convict someone of second-degree murder. He walked the members of the jury through each, explained why Hayes should be considered guilty, and physically checked each box.

Carriker also said the defense’s sole witness, JD Scott — who was established as a drug recognition expert — was both biased and self-motivated in his thinking.

Repeating expert testimony, Carriker stated there are opioids that can impair people below the level of detectability in the blood, and that bindle drug bags found in Hayes’ truck tested positive for fentanyl.

The state wrapped its closing argument by talking about killers.

“They’re not monsters. They’re ordinary humans who do monstrous things,” Carriker said.

In a 2017 jailhouse interview, Hayes told WECT, “I am not a monster.”

The jury began deliberating at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now