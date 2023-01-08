A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to a maximum of nearly six decades in prison for several child sex offense charges on Friday.

Fernando Romero-Vidal entered a plea of guilty to the following charges :

Six counts of indecent liberties with a child

Six counts of statutory rape of a child

Three counts of first-degree sex offense with a child

Romero-Vidal’s case involved “the sexual abuse of a minor beginning when the minor was 12 years old and continuing until age 16,” according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.

The Honorable David Hall, of Forsyth County, sentenced the defendant to an active

term of imprisonment of 40-58 years.

Judge Hall also ordered that Romero-Vidal must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.