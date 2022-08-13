RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing charges relating to a series of vehicle thefts in several counties, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 18, deputies came to Caraway Mountain Road in Asheboro after getting a report about two stolen vehicles — a dump truck and a box truck.

On July 21, detectives received a tip on the location of the dump truck and collected evidence regarding who had possession of the box truck. Both vehicles were recovered and returned to their owner on July 22.

All evidence collected was turned over to the Randolph County Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation.

Based on the evidence, detectives charged Philip Daniel Boroughs, 36, with the following:

Two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Felony possession of stolen property

Misdemeanor injury to real property

On July 26, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a used car lot two days earlier, July 24, being recovered by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Following an investigation by the Urban Interdiction Team, an additional charge was sought against Boroughs for:

Felony larceny of a motor vehicle

On Thursday, the Criminal Apprehension Team discovered that Boroughs was at a home on Old Lexington Road and in possession of a stolen silver Kia from Guilford County.

At the scene, deputies discovered the stolen Kia backed into the driveway. Further investigation revealed that a firearm was inside the Kia at the time it was stolen.

Deputies said they made contact with the homeowner who informed deputies that Boroughs was hiding in the attic.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response team arrived at the scene as Boroughs was not complying with deputies’ demands and was possibly armed, deputies said.

Eventually, Boroughs was forced out of the attic and taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center, officials said.

Probable cause was found by the magistrate to add the following additional charge:

Misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay

Boroughs was served with the outstanding warrants from Randolph and Davidson County. He was issued a $128,150 secured bond.

He made a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Friday.