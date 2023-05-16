HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WJZY) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies initiated a traffic stop in Hildebran on a Honda Accord in the early hours of May 4.

Deputies say the suspect drove off before wrecking. The Honda sped off, but ended up crashing shortly after.

The driver ran off on foot; however, the deputy was able to find and arrest him, officials say. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Marcus Rudisill.

Deputies say they found 32 spools of copper wire worth $4,600 when they searched the Honda. During the investigation, investigators say they found that the copper wire had been stolen from a utility company in Burk County.

On May 12, detectives say Rudisill was taken back into custody and charged with breaking and entering and larceny. Rudisill is being held on a $10,000 secured bond. Deputies have not said if he will face any additional charges for running from law enforcement.

This is an active investigation. The District Attorney’s Office will oversee any felony prosecution.